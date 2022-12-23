Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 367,021 shares during the period. Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 887,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 384.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 330,673 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 186.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 504,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 328,494 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

CWI stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

