Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193,077 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

