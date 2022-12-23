Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $139.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average of $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

