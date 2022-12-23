Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 363,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.24 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36.

