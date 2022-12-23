Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.