Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
IBM opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines
In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
