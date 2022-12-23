LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith Sells 991 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock remained flat at $97.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 150,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.56. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

