Lido wstETH Price Tops $1,330.09 on Major Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $9.63 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $1,330.09 or 0.07907486 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $898.17 or 0.05340572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00500142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.74 or 0.29633638 BTC.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.