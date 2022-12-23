LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $349.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.86 and a 200 day moving average of $358.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

