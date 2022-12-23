LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 383,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

