LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,606 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 20.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $97.19 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $115.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

