Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $327.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.