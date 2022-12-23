Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.73

Shares of Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.73 and traded as low as C$38.00. Logistec shares last traded at C$38.05, with a volume of 5,790 shares trading hands.

Logistec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$492.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Logistec

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

