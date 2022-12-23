Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $66,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

