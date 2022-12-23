LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.84 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $84.84 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $5.68 or 0.00033764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars.
