M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $848.63

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 848.63 ($10.31) and traded as low as GBX 802 ($9.74). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 814 ($9.89), with a volume of 30,876 shares trading hands.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 845.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 848.36. The stock has a market cap of £441.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

