Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $287.08 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 683.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

