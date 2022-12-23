Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $309.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $287.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $315.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,616,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $13,059,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

