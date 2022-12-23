Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $343,728.84 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

