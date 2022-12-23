MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.64 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. MAGIC has a total market cap of $120.64 million and $11.57 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $888.43 or 0.05282112 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00499996 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.80 or 0.29624988 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,135,485 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

