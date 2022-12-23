MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Stan Smith Buys 4,048 Shares

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith acquired 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,289.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 507,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,037.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance
MAIA Biotechnology stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
About MAIA Biotechnology
