MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Stan Smith Buys 4,048 Shares

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith acquired 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,289.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 507,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,037.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

MAIA Biotechnology stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

About MAIA Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily non-small cell lung cancer. Its lead asset, THIO, is an investigational dual mechanism of action drug candidate incorporating telomere targeting and immunogenicity.

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.