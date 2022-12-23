Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $53.26 million and $179,504.62 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014391 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041733 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00228218 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00001991 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $436,878.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

