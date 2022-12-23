Maiar DEX Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $66.13 million and approximately $187,287.79 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014257 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00227687 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00001991 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $436,878.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

