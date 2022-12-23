Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE MTW opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $330.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

