Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.73. The company had a trading volume of 117,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$862.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

