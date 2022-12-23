Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Masco by 97.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $33,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Masco by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 489,090 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

