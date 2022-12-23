Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $341.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $328.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.