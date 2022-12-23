McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires Shares of 4,163 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

