McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $259.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

