McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 636 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

