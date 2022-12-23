McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.