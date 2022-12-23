McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SYY opened at $77.22 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.