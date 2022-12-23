McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1,019.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 119,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $68.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.