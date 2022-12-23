McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1,542.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,687 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFIV stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.