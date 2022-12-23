McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 518,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 167,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after buying an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.