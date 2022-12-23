MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.60

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 128374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$669.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.69.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

