MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 21,990 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 147,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

ADP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.47. 10,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.