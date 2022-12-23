MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,249,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

GWW traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $562.05. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

