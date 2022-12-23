MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 5,026 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. 10,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.