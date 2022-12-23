MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 6,808 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $27,775,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 183.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

KEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.14. 84,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,624,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

