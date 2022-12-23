MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 58,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,392. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 299.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.