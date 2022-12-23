MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $32.52 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,300 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Exelon worth $32,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.