MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 180.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,324 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 65,188 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 58,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,686. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

