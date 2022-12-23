MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 845,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,423 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 38,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,840. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

