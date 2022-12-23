MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,501 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up 2.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $37,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sempra by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.90. 9,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24. Sempra has a twelve month low of $128.66 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

