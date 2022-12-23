MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,185 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.85 and its 200-day moving average is $354.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.