MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 99,410 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,410 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 61,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

