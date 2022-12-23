Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 124 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $325.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.