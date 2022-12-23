Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.79. 5,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,518. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

