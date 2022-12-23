Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

APH stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,772. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

