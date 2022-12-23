Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 34,620 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 38,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,115,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 612,301 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 42,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $672,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 13,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

